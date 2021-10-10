BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. State Street Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $22,740,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

