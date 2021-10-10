Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

