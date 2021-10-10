Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $44.96.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
