Barclays Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €76.00 ($89.41) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.44 ($71.11).

BN stock opened at €56.89 ($66.93) on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of €61.22 and a 200 day moving average of €59.68.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

