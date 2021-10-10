Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $66.55 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.