Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRES. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 809.40 ($10.57) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 815.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

