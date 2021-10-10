Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ITVPF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.
ITV Company Profile
