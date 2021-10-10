Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITVPF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

