Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $104.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $116.34.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

