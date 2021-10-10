Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

