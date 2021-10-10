Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $84.96

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.96, but opened at $89.46. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 4,145 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

