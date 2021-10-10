Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after acquiring an additional 429,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.58. 1,562,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,074. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

