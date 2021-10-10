BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $351.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BGNE opened at $363.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,280,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

