Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.80 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

