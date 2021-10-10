Berenberg Bank Trims boohoo group (LON:BOO) Target Price to GBX 350

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 187.95 ($2.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 185.03 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

