Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report sales of $23.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $24.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 949,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,135.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,172,032. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

