Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,482,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $205,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

