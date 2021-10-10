Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post sales of $11.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.49 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $51.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $52.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,563. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,806 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 37,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

