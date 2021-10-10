BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,913 ($24.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a market capitalization of £96.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,100.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,151.49.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

