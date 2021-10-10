Binemon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.55 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.