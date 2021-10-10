Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $258,988.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $258,988.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.75 or 0.00107132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

