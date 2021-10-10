Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,478.76 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,953.80 or 1.00198225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.39 or 0.00507592 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

