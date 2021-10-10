BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,647.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $8,647.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00215877 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00124612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00135355 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.