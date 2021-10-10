BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Thomas Eacobacci Sells 171,300 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Eacobacci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64.

Shares of BB stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 124.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

