BlackRock Inc. Has $189.29 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Prothena worth $189,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Prothena by 189.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prothena by 179.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,145. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.