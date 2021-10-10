BlackRock Inc. Has $194.17 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,398,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $194,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Extreme Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Extreme Networks by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Extreme Networks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

