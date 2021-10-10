BlackRock Inc. Has $199.97 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education worth $199,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,796.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.76 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.