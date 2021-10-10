Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $380.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 272,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.