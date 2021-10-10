Blair William & Co. IL Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Insmed were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

