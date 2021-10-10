Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,124 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

