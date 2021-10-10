Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The AES were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.