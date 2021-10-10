Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,031 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,500,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,618,000 after buying an additional 190,459 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,011.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 139,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,183,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,513,000 after buying an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

