Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,913 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

