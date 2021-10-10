Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

D opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

