Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

