Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,799 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET opened at $139.66 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

