Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,741 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $24,251,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $19,645,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

