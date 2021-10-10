Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,058.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.