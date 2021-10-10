BMO Capital Markets Lowers Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$33.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $25.56 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

