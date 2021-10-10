BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 89.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,951 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.63 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

