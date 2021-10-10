BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of WASH opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

