BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after purchasing an additional 216,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $733.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.