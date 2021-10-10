BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRCE stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

