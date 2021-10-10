BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 19,741 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,540,701 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,045,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 39,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $977.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.