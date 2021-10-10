BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.