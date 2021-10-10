Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 104,633 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

BCC opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.