Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $56.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $146,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

