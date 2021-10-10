BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. With gradual economic recovery, it is poised for decent loan growth despite a competitive banking environment. BOK Financial’s diverse revenue mix and efforts to expand on acquisitions will drive growth in the quarters ahead. With decent liquidity and investment-grade credit ratings, it might be able to continue meeting debt obligations in the near term. Yet, persistently rising operating costs might cause operational inefficiency and hinder bottom-line growth in the near term. Low interest rates are likely to keep net interest margins (NIM) under pressure. Capital-deployment activities seem unsustainable.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.75.

BOKF opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

