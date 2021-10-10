Bonfida Trading Down 10.5% This Week (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $282.26 million and $1.90 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00011491 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00129150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00082985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.51 or 1.00505879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.09 or 0.06248022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida's total supply is 998,899,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,899,753 coins.

Bonfida Coin Trading

