boohoo group’s (BHOOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

