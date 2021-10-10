BoringDAO (BOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.49 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $2,774.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $149.25 or 0.00271047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00225367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00100259 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,457 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.