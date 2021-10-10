Boston Partners Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

